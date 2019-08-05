Pair found dead in Las Vegas home were homicide victims

Two men found dead with gunshot wounds Friday night in a northwest Las Vegas home died in a double homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said on Monday.

Police officers investigate after two people were found dead at a home in the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street in northwest Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Two 19-year-old victims died in deaths that were ruled homicides by the Clark County coroner's office on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Few details surrounding the deaths had been released as of early Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The two have been identified as Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19, of Las Vegas. Bailey died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, while Deborski was killed by a gunshot wound to his head, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have said that their bodies were found about 8:50 p.m. in the entrance of a home on the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, after a 911 call reporting gunshots. Investigators believe the shooting happened sometime after 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Metro asked for anyone “who may have observed anyone suspicious” to come forward.

“We know someone walked past the suspect on Airola Peak Street at 8:42 p.m.,” the Facebook post stated.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

