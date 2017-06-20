Pizza receipt leads Las Vegas detectives to murder suspect

Betty Ann Pires (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Pizza Hut receipt proved to be a key piece of evidence in the arrest last week of a Las Vegas woman suspected of murder.

Detectives found the receipt underneath the body of Kevin Thomas, 50, on the evening of Nov. 22 in the area of Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. He was killed with a gunshot wound to the head, police had said.

The small piece of paper held several bits of information: The store location; the customer’s phone number and name, “Betty;” and two items — chicken wings and a large stuffed-crust sausage pizza, according to an arrest report obtained Monday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The phone number and name led police to Bettie Ann Marshay Pires, who had been dating Thomas for about three months. The store location led police to surveillance footage of the two in the shop together, along with Pires’ two young daughters, just 30 minutes before the shooting.

When police first made contact with Pires, 25, she told detectives she was not with Thomas the night of the slaying.

When detectives mentioned the receipt and the surveillance footage, Pires said she got her days mixed up, then explained Thomas had argued with the Pizza Hut manager during their visit to the store, which upset Pires, so she called her mother and got a ride, leaving Thomas at the Pizza Hut.

The report noted exterior surveillance footage countered Pires’ version of events, and instead showed her driving Thomas and her two girls away from the Pizza Hut.

“She insisted she did not love Thomas,” the report also noted.

A few months later, at least two people came forward, telling police Pires had admitted to them she shot Thomas “in the face.”

Detectives then interviewed Pires’ young daughters, who at first said Pires would “whip” them if they talked about Thomas. The girls then said they did not see the shooting but saw Thomas dead and knew he had “gone to jail and the police had stolen his car.”

“Thomas had been transported to the Clark County coroner’s office and detectives had towed his vehicle,” the report reads.

A warrant was issued for Pires’ arrest April 27; she was arrested June 14.

Detectives wrote in the report that, based on text messages, “Thomas wanted to be with Pires and Pires, who had nowhere to live and limited means to support her and her two children, used Thomas for financial reasons.”

The morning of Thomas’ slaying, the two bickered over text messages.

“I love you,” Thomas sent to Pires. “Please stop cursing at me I am not arguing.”

Pires replied that she needed some cigarettes.

Pires is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of open murder. A status check is scheduled early Thursday at Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Criminal history Bettie Ann Marshay Pires was convicted of misdemeanor prostitution in 2015, according to records. While talking with homicide detectives, she “admitted she was a prostitute,” according to her arrest report. The report also noted an Oct. 18 incident of domestic battery between Pires and Kevin Thomas, with Thomas listed as the aggressor.

5101 E Twain Ave, Las Vegas, NV