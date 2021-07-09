Plumbing employee faces murder charge in triple shooting

An employee of a Las Vegas plumbing company was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting last week that killed one man and left another in critical condition.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jonathan Lopez Lopez, 19, was arrested on a warrant and charged with one count of murder, according to court records.

Witnesses told police that Lopez Lopez was in a “heated argument” with another man at 20/20 Plumbing and Heating, 4745 Copper Sage St., July 1 when the two agreed to finish their fight during their lunch break, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

An after-hours request for comment from the company was not immediately returned Thursday night.

Officers were initially called at 11:05 a.m. July 1 to the business after a report of a shooting. Andy Contreras, 23, was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ten minutes later, a man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said he was taken to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Just after midnight, police said, a third man called North Las Vegas police requesting an ambulance because he had been shot in the thigh.

Witnesses told police Lopez Lopez is suspected of chasing down a group of employees and firing rounds at them as they dispersed.

Contreras died from a perforation of the lungs, heart, aorta and pulmonary artery due to gunshot wound of the left arm, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lopez Lopez is being held without bail and has a court date scheduled for Monday.

