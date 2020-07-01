Police arrest suspect in December death of man in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with the December death of a 41-year-old man, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with the December death of another man, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Quinn Zeger, 27, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to police documents. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on Wednesday confirmed Zeger was arrested in connection with the Dec. 1 death of Rodney Beal, 41, who died hours after suffering head and torso injuries during a fight in the east Las Vegas Valley.

About 10:20 a.m. Nov. 30, officers were called after a report of an injured man in the parking lot of a business on the 3800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Sandhill Road, police said.

Beal initially declined medical attention but died about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police have said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Beal’s death a homicide caused by a blunt force torso injury.

Zeger faces a murder charge in connection with Beal’s death, court records show. He remained in jail Wednesday without bail.

The 27-year-old also has an active case regarding felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a firearm and drug charges stemming from an arrest in late January, court records show. In June, he was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer in a separate case, which remains active.

In an active Henderson Justice Court case, Zeger was charged in May with felony counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

Further information about Zeger’s arrest in connection with Beal’s death was not immediately available. He is due to appear in court Thursday for a hearing in the murder case, according to court records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.