Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have identified the man suspect in the Sunday night stabbing death of another man in the central valley.

Michael Cain (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Michael Cain, 32, was arrested Monday afternoon in the area where the fatal stabbing happened, police said.

Officers were called out to the 2700 block of Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Officers found 52-year-old Roy Butz with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the two men were walking in the area when they got into a fight. Investigators believe Cain stabbed Butz before fleeing on foot.

Cain was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a murder charge. He was being held without bail.

