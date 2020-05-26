Police believe Las Vegas wife who killed spouse acted in self-defense

Police said it appears that a woman who fatally shot her husband Sunday night at a Las Vegas Valley apartment acted in self-defense.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police received six 911 calls just after 9 p.m., asking for officers to respond to an apartment on the 1700 block of East Reno Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. Officers found a man in his 40s who was shot by his wife during a domestic dispute that also involved a female juvenile at the apartment.

“The male had gotten into a physical altercation with the juvenile,” Spencer said. “At some point during that physical altercation, the male had begun to choke or strangle, in some manner, the juvenile. The mother tried to separate it and was holding a handgun when that happened.

“The altercation then went physical and she ended up shooting the deceased.”

Detectives interviewed the woman and the juvenile and came to a preliminary conclusion that the shooting was an act of self-defense, Spencer said.

“No arrests were made,” he said, adding that the case will be sent to the Clark County district attorney’s office for further review.

The name of the deceased had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Tuesday morning.

