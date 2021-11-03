Police find murder suspect using photos from victim’s girlfriend

The suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night outside a downtown Las Vegas convenience store was found using photos the victim’s girlfriend took of a vehicle.

Rudy Becerril (LVMPD)

The suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night outside a downtown Las Vegas convenience store was found using photos the victim’s girlfriend took of the vehicle the gunman fled in, according to police.

Rudy Becerril, 45, was booked the next day into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charger and on a warrant for being an out-of-state fugitive, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

It took police days to name him because he “refused to identify himself,” according to his arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The quarrel and subsequent shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, 1415 E. Fremont Street, near 15th Street, were caught on surveillance video, police said. Becerril and Devin Anderson, 22, who did not know each other, arrived in separate vehicles at the store about 10 minutes before the 9:45 p.m. shooting.

They exchanged words before Becerril pulled out a gun, prompting Anderson to do the same, police said. Becerril pointed the gun at Anderson, who was shot after he pointed the gun at his alleged killer.

As Anderson lay wounded, Becerril pistol-whipped him, police said.

Anderson died at University Medical Center.

As Becerril and the woman accompanying him were driving away, Anderson’s girlfriend took photos of their Nissan Rogue, which included the license plate, police said.

Officers used that number to track down the southwest Las Vegas address of the woman, and they arrested Becerril there less than two hours after the shooting, police said.

Police have said Anderson was killed in a shootout, but it was unclear in the arrest report if he fired his gun.

Becerril, who is being held without bail, is due in court Thursday morning.

