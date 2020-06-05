Police investigate 2 Las Vegas Valley homicides

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating at least two homicides overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

Crime scene tape stretches across a parking lot at Pecos-McLeod Plaza, 3050 E. Desert Inn Road, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot multiple times during an argument between several individuals on East Desert Inn Road near McLeod Street, said Lt. Jon Scott. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The second confirmed homicide occurred about 4 a.m. near North 4th Street and East Adams Avenue. No details have yet been released.

A third scene also was being investigated by detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

