Police investigate 3 homicides overnight in Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)

Two women and a man died in three separate homicides throughout the Las Vegas Valley from late Friday night to early Saturday, police said.

Two of the homicides — a fatal stabbing and a shooting — were reported within 10 minutes of each other late Friday night, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Police were called to a shooting about 11:15 p.m. in the far northwest valley, and officers were called to the stabbing at about 11:25 p.m. in the Spring Valley area.

An 11-year-old child called to report the shooting, telling 911 dispatchers that his father had shot his mother, Spencer confirmed Saturday morning. Officers arrested the man, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was not harmed, Spencer said.

Officers were called to the fatal stabbing in a drainage tunnel underneath an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Hacienda Avenue, west of Decatur Boulevard. Detectives believe that a man fatally stabbed a woman in the tunnel.

The man fled the scene before officers arrived, and police had not made any arrests in connection with the stabbing as of about 11 a.m. Saturday, Spencer said.

Further information about the homicides was not immediately available.

Early Saturday, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced a fatal shooting investigation. Police were called about 4 a.m. to report of a man’s body in a parking lot at 3301 Civic Center Drive, an apartment complex near Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

The two women who died marked the 52nd and 53rd homicides investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. The man fatally shot marked the 10th homicide investigation by North Las Vegas police this year.

Those who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their families have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.