Police investigate central Las Vegas Valley homicide

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 12:42 am
 
Updated October 8, 2024 - 12:48 am

Metro detectives were investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

The incident occurred at or near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway an an unspecified time, according to a text from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

