Police investigate downtown Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. Sunday to the area of 10th Street and East Bonneville Avenue, according to Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

No other details were immediately release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

