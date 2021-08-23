79°F
Homicides

Police investigate early Monday morning homicide on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 7:47 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Monday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

Homicide detectives responded to a motel on the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Dispatch logs show that police originally responded to a report of an assault and battery with a gun on the 39oo block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 1 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

