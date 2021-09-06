Police investigate fatal northwest Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the northwest valley.

Police said they received a 911 call about 10:45 p.m. Sunday to report a person was shot at the intersection of West Atwood Avenue and Winterhaven Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. 95, according to a news release.

Officers found an adult male in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said an unknown vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

The identity of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or my email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 3521, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.