Police investigate fatal shooting in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police on Tuesday investigate a deadly shooting at 3644 South Fort Apache Road. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a second deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the west valley.

Police received a call of a shooting at 11:33 p.m. When they arrived at 3644 S. Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, police found a man who had been shot.

Gordon said the male victim died at the scene and the suspect(s) remain at large.

Earlier in the evening around 6:30 p.m., another man was shot and killed on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road.

This marks the 214th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 245th investigated within Clark County.

The two deadly shootings are only about a mile apart. It is not known if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3644 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, Nevada