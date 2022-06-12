93°F
Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2022 - 8:27 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The homicide was reported on the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, according to a Metro email.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing stroy. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

