Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The homicide was reported on the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, according to a Metro email.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing stroy. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.