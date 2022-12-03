Police investigate southeast Las Vegas homicide

It occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.

Police were investigating a homicide that left one person dead in southeast Las Vegas Friday night.

It occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

