Police investigate southeast Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police were investigating a homicide that left one person dead in southeast Las Vegas Friday night.

It occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

