Police investigate southeast Las Vegas homicide
It occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Police were investigating a homicide that left one person dead in southeast Las Vegas Friday night.
It occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.