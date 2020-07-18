Police investigating homicide early Saturday in west valley

Las Vegas police were conducting a homicide investigation early Saturday at a 7-Eleven near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were conducting a homicide investigation early Saturday in the west valley.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an email sent about 2 a.m. Saturday that police were investigating in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive.

According to Metro dispatch logs, police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 8639 W. Sahara Ave. after report of an assault with a gun.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.