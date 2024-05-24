Police investigating homicide in far northwest Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a Centennial Hills neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the far northwest valley.

Police said a homicide occurred tonight in the 7300 block of Nautical Stone Court, near Severence Lane and Oso Blanca Road. The neighborhood is just south of the intersection of Durango Drive and U.S. 95.

No other information was immediately available.

Police were expected to share more information about the homicide at 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.