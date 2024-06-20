1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park
A person died after being stabbed at a Pahrump city park Tuesday afternoon. A suspect in the slaying was located several hours later.
The stabbing occurred at Petrack Park about 4:45 p.m., according to a social media post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, Taylor Peck, was found several hours later, police said.
The victim was taken to Desert Valley Hospital in Pahrump and was pronounced dead.
