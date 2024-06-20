83°F
Homicides

1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park

Taylor Peck (NCSO via Facebook)
A surveillance photo of homicide suspect Taylor Peck posted by the Nye County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 19, 2024. (NCSO via Facebook)
The homicide scene at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Tuesday, June 19, 2024. (NCSO via Facebook)
A shirt found with human remains found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (National Missing a ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 10:10 pm
 

A person died after being stabbed at a Pahrump city park Tuesday afternoon. A suspect in the slaying was located several hours later.

The stabbing occurred at Petrack Park about 4:45 p.m., according to a social media post by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Taylor Peck, was found several hours later, police said.

The victim was taken to Desert Valley Hospital in Pahrump and was pronounced dead.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

