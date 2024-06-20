1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified one of two victims Las Vegas police said were shot to death in a southeast valley home earlier this month.

Melina Smith was a 32-year-old Las Vegas resident, said the coroner’s office, which hadn’t determined an official cause and manner of death.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused Guillermo Ramirez Lastre, 54, and Dianelys Fernandez, 33, of shooting Smith and a man in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive.

Both suspects, who are facing murder and robbery charges, are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

The victims were discovered on June 5 in a neighborhood near the Clark County Wetlands Park, police said.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive, and the coroner’s office had not identified the male victim as of Thursday.

