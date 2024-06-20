101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dianelys Fernandez, left, and Guillermo Ramirez, accused in a double homicide in the southeast ...
Dianelys Fernandez, left, and Guillermo Ramirez, accused in a double homicide in the southeast valley, appear in court during their initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Pamela Bordeaux asks a marshal if she could be ha ...
Jury reaches verdict in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
Taylor Peck (NCSO via Facebook)
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
Man stabbed to death after bystanders help screaming woman, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 4:01 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified one of two victims Las Vegas police said were shot to death in a southeast valley home earlier this month.

Melina Smith was a 32-year-old Las Vegas resident, said the coroner’s office, which hadn’t determined an official cause and manner of death.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused Guillermo Ramirez Lastre, 54, and Dianelys Fernandez, 33, of shooting Smith and a man in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive.

Both suspects, who are facing murder and robbery charges, are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

The victims were discovered on June 5 in a neighborhood near the Clark County Wetlands Park, police said.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive, and the coroner’s office had not identified the male victim as of Thursday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders unveil $20K per game tailgate ‘party shacks’ at Allegiant Stadium
recommend 2
Federal jury convicts 5 men in massive illegal video streaming scheme
recommend 3
Casino games to stream live through new MGM Resorts partnership
recommend 4
Aces make WNBA history again by selling out all home games
recommend 5
Henderson expects big water savings from tackling this water waster
recommend 6
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics