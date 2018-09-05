Police investigating North Las Vegas woman’s death as homicide

North Las Vegas police are investigating a 38-year-old woman’s death on Tuesday afternoon as a homicide.

Just after 2 p.m., North Las Vegas police received a report of a person who was not breathing on the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Brand Street, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

Medical personnel pronounced a 38-year-old woman dead at the scene, Leavitt said. Investigators later determined the woman was battered, he said.

The man police are considering a person of interest returned to the scene and was being interviewed by investigators, according to Leavitt. The man lived in the apartment with the woman, Leavitt said.

No one witnessed the deadly encounter, Leavitt said, but neighbors told police that they heard loud arguing at the apartment.

