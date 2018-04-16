Police looking for suspect in deadly shooting at Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police were searching Monday for a Venetian employee suspected of opening fire at a company picnic Sunday night, leaving one woman dead and a man critically injured.

Anthony Wrobel, 42 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro police investigate Sunday, April 15, 2018, after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park in southeast Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police investigate Sunday, April 15, 2018, after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park in southeast Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel, a 5-foot-9 white man who weighs approximately 197 pounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday that police are calling the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Park, near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road, where the Strip resort employees were gathered for a company picnic. Police said a man walked up to a table and opened fire.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the woman, who was in her 50s, died. The man was in critical condition late Sunday, but his condition Monday morning wasn’t immediately known. One of the two victims was a Venetian executive, police said.

No motive had been determined by police.

“We can confirm there was an incident this evening at Sunset Park involving our team members,” Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates the Venetian, said in a statement. “The Venetian team is working closely with Las Vegas Metro on the investigation. Any questions regarding this investigation should be directed to Las Vegas Metro.”

Police found Wrobel’s car parked at McCarran International Airport in the early hours of the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Metro at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

