66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police: Man fatally shot Friday night near Nellis Air Force Base

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 8:45 pm

Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot Friday night near Nellis Air Force Base.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of North Studio Street around 10:25 p.m.

Officers were alerted that a man walked in to North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identification of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Contact Leena Atout at latout@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X @leenaatout.

MOST READ
1
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
2
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
3
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
4
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
5
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man shot and killed after downtown Las Vegas altercation
Man shot and killed after downtown Las Vegas altercation
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas neighborhood
Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas neighborhood
2 men killed in Las Vegas shootings identified
2 men killed in Las Vegas shootings identified
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, North Las Vegas teen who were fatally shot
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, North Las Vegas teen who were fatally shot