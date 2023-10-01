Police: Man fatally shot Friday night near Nellis Air Force Base

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of North Studio Street around 10:25 p.m.

Las Vegas police said a man was fatally shot Friday night near Nellis Air Force Base.

Officers were alerted that a man walked in to North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identification of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

