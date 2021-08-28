Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area

Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas homicides detectives are investigating after construction workers found a man’s body Saturday morning in a desert area in Summerlin.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a desert area near Alta and Crossbridge drives, Lt. David Valenta said. Construction workers who were arriving to work found the man’s body.

The man had “apparent trauma” to his head, and has not been identified as of Saturday afternoon, Valenta said.

Police are considering the scene a “suspicious death,” and are waiting on Clark County coroner’s office investigators to determine how the man died, he said.

“We don’t believe that (the body) had been out here extremely long, based on the preliminary investigation,” Valenta said.

Few people who frequent the residential streets near where the body was found, although it is popular with hikers. The desert lot where he was found is mainly used to store construction equipment, Valenta said.

Police have not identified a possible suspect as of Saturday afternoon. The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.