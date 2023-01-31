42°F
Homicides

Police probe death of woman in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 10:08 am
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 10:08 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Foul play is suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in the Spring Valley area on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department reported Tuesday.

Police received a report at about 10 a.m. about a dead body at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Pennwood Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

Officers located the body of an adult female and medical responders confirmed she had died, police said.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene and concluded that foul play was involved in her death, which remains under investigation.

The identity of the woman, her cause and manner of death, is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, according to police.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

