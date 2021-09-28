80°F
Police report killing in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 9:43 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

Homicide Lt. David Valenta said he plans to provide more details about the killing, which was reported in the 3500 block of South Maryland Parkway, later this evening.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

