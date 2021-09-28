Police report killing in central Las Vegas

Police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Monday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide Lt. David Valenta said he plans to provide more details about the killing, which was reported in the 3500 block of South Maryland Parkway, later this evening.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

