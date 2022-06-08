Police say man involved in fatal hit-and-run suspected of DUI

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards where a pedestrian with a walker was dead in the road after a crash, according to police.

Luis Gonzalez. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of driving while intoxicated and killing a pedestrian told police he thought he hit a shopping cart and panicked.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards where a pedestrian with a walker was dead in the road after a crash, according to an arrest report released Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Williams, 59, though the identification was not confirmed by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning.

Nearby cameras showed and witnesses reported a black Chevy Malibu strike the pedestrian and drive off without stopping to check on the man’s condition, police wrote. Metropolitan Police Department cameras later directed officers to a home less than two miles away where a matching car was parked.

There was hair in the broken windshield, according to the arrest report.

Officers spoke to Luis Gonzalez, 30, who police said still had glass on his shirt.

“Mr. Gonzalez stated he thought he hit a shopping cart,” officers wrote in the arrest report. “He panicked and he left the scene to go home. Mr. Gonzalez was mumbling and slurring his speech, he was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were watery with dilated pupils.”

Detectives conducted field sobriety tests, which they said Gonzalez failed.

Gonzalez was booked on driving under the influence resulting in death and duty to stop of the scene of a crash involving death, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

