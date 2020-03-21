Police serve warrant in fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police served a warrant Saturday evening at a home in the same northeast valley neighborhood where about 24 hours earlier a person was fatally shot.

Police serve a warrant in a neighborhood on Corsaire Avenue in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the warrant search at an apartment on Corsaire Avenue was related to a shooting Friday afternoon, when Metro officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

Spencer said Friday night that the man, whose name has not been released, was shot blocks away, on Thunderbolt Avenue, at around 5 p.m.

They’re taping off a small area in the avenue. pic.twitter.com/8SOrzan3Sg — Dalton LaFerney 🤖 (@daltonlaferney) March 22, 2020

Just hours after Metro announced Saturday afternoon it had no suspects in the case, Las Vegas police vehicles rolled in the neighborhood of four-plex apartments at about 5:45 p.m., winding a convoy of SWAT and unmarked vehicles from Puebla Street over to Thunderbolt Avenue and ending up on Corsaire Avenue.

At least one person was seen being placed into the back of a marked Metro unit Saturday evening as neighbors stood on front porches and in parking lots while the scene unfolded.

Las Vegas police said only that the warrant service is related to Friday’s shooting.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting, on the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue, less than a half-mile away from the convenience store, because of a notification from ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is Metro’s gunfire detection system in the valley.

According to a Saturday statement from the department, officers who arrived on Thunderbolt Avenue talked with neighbors who saw a Ford Mustang speed off from the area. Police then found the Mustang at the convenience store.

As officers approached the car, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Metro said Saturday. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives determined that the man was in his vehicle at the intersection of Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive and speaking with an “unidentified male” before the shooting, Metro said.

“At some point the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim striking him at least once,” police said.

The shooter ran from the scene.

The man killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

