Homicides

Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was in custody in connection with a woman’s killing in central Las Vegas Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called at 8:17 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Torington Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, police Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

Lourenco said officers arrested a suspect in the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

