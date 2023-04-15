Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing

The Metropolitan Police Department was called at 8:17 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Torington Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue,

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was in custody in connection with a woman’s killing in central Las Vegas Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called at 8:17 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Torington Drive, near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, police Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

Lourenco said officers arrested a suspect in the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

