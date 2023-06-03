96°F
Homicides

Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2023 - 4:21 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Saturday.

At around 1:15 a.m., police found a woman who was shot near her apartment in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the woman was shot by her boyfriend who then fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

