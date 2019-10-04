Prisoner faces murder charge in 1978 slaying of Las Vegas teen

The body of Carol Lyn Lum, 14, was found fully clothed in a desert area. Las Vegas homicide detectives at the time said they believed she had been dead about 24 hours.

John Doane (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A Nevada prisoner has been identified by Las Vegas police as a suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in November 1978.

The case against John Eugene Doane, 64, was opened on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas Justice Court, and a warrant for his arrest was issued the next day, according to court records. He faces one count of open murder in the strangulation of Carol Lyn Lum, whose body was found days after the killing by two dirt bike riders in a desert area on Vegas Valley Drive.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Friday that Doane, a Northern Nevada Correction Center inmate serving a life sentence in an unrelated case involving the rape and botched killing of another girl, was identified as the suspect after recent DNA testing. He did not have further information Friday.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal reports at the time, Carol, a Basic High School Student, had last been seen on a Friday evening, Nov. 24, 1978, leaving her family’s east Las Vegas home on Tamalpias Avenue “to visit friends.” Her mother reported her missing the next day.

By Sunday morning, Carol’s body had been found fully clothed in the desert. Metro homicide detectives at the time said they believed she had been dead about 24 hours.

Doane has been in custody at the Northern Nevada prison since late 1979, when he was convicted of sexual assault, attempted murder and kidnapping.

In February that year, he had raped another 14-year-old Basic High School student and tried to “pry her face open” with a screwdriver, requiring the girl to undergo at least two facial reconstruction surgeries, according to Review-Journal reports.

The teen said she had encountered Doane that day when he offered her a ride to school. When she got inside his car, she said, he put the screwdriver to her stomach said, “You do as I say or I’ll kill you.”

