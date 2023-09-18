93°F
Homicides

Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run suspect tried as adult

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 12:45 pm
 
Taylor Probst, left, and Crystal Probst, right, daughter and wife of Andreas Probst, sign a mem ...
Taylor Probst, left, and Crystal Probst, right, daughter and wife of Andreas Probst, sign a memorial near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, was a former California police officer. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Las Vegas prosecutors are hoping to have the 17-year-old driver of a car that rammed into a cyclist, killing him, charged as an adult.

In a statement released by the Clark County district attorney’s office, prosecutors said they are seeking to have the teen certified as an adult in the killing of retired Bell, California police chief Andreas Probst, 64, on Aug. 14 in northwest Las Vegas.

Prosecutors also said they are hoping to file separate charges in the case. The teen, whose identity hasn’t been released because of his age, is facing a charge of open murder.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once this investigation is complete and appropriate charges have been filed,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in the statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Sunday that they are still looking for the second person — also an apparent teen boy — who was in the car and who filmed the incident.

“LVMPD is actively working to identify the passenger in the car,” a Metro spokesperson said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

