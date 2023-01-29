53°F
Homicides

Rally expected downtown in response to police killing of Tyre Nichols

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2023 - 4:31 pm
 
This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography ...
This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

A small group has started to gather in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night in response to the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols.

Local organizations posted on social media asking people to gather in front of the Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., around 5 p.m. for a rally.

The gathering comes a day after the Memphis Police Department released body-worn camera and security camera footage of officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

During a press conference Friday, Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the Nichols family, included the death of Byron Williams, of Las Vegas, when naming a list of Black men who have died in police custody.

On Sept. 5, 2019, Las Vegas police officers stopped Williams while he rode his bike in the Historic Westside.

Officers chased Williams, handcuffed him to the ground with an officer pinning a knee on his head, shoulders and back. He died within an hour of being restrained.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to a combination of causes, including a “prone restraint” from police and a methamphetamine overdose.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

