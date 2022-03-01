Report: Man smoked PCP before fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend

A man fatally shot his sister’s boyfriend Saturday morning following a night fueled by PCP, according to his arrest report.

Larry Underwood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested Larry Underwood, 46, that morning on a count of murder, and he remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail, records show.

Police said they were summoned about 9:30 a.m. to an apartment at 5067 Madre Mesa Drive and found Michael Fryar, 42, dead.

The La Habra, California, man died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said Fryar and his girlfriend had come to Las Vegas to visit and to bring Underwood, her brother, back to California.

While the woman went out with friends, the men stayed at the apartment smoking “sherm,” or phencyclidine, which is also known as “angel dust” or PCP, police said, noting that they were told Fryar had brought the hallucinogenic drug from California.

The victim’s girlfriend told detectives that she last spoke to Fryar a couple of hours before he was found dead, police said.

Underwood called his mother Saturday morning to tell her to go to the apartment.

When she found Fryar face down, she thought he had suffered an overdose and called 911, police said.

Underwood told police that he had smoked PCP, gone to sleep, and that he had found Fryar unresponsive when he woke up that morning.

He said the gun that was recovered in the apartment was not his, but that his DNA might be on it, police said.

“Larry began to cry and stated someone ‘hurt’ Michael,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Asked to clarify, Underwood requested an attorney, police said.

