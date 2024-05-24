Roommates’ dispute turns deadly in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood

A man died and two other people were wounded in a shooting in northwest Las Vegas following a dispute among roommates.

A man died and two other people were wounded in a shooting in northwest Las Vegas following a dispute among roommates Thursday night.

A bystander was also hit by an errant bullet.

The Metropolitan Police Department was alerted at 6:34 p.m. about a shooting in the 7300 block of Nautical Stone Court near Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive, according to police Lt. Jason Johansson.

Officers from the Metro’s Northwest Area Command were dispatched to the area and while on their way were told by a number of people that several victims had been shot. Upon arrival they found two victims, a man and a woman, in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, Johansson said.

The officers moved the victims away from the scene to a safer area so that medical personnel could take them to University Medical Center, he said.

Police determined the housing unit where the shooting took place and also where inside the suspected shooter was inside, he said.

Johansson also said that a woman in her 30s who had been shot approached the officers from the other side of the street and she was transported the UMC with the other victims.

“As officers continued to direct their attention toward the suspect house, the suspect garage door came open and the suspect surrendered to officers here on scene without any additional incident,” Johansson said.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was later pronounced dead, and a man in his 40s and the other woman who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Johansson said that preliminary information indicates tha the suspect and the first two shooting victims were possibly roommates living the same residence and that a verbal altercation led to a physical one and at some point the suspect produced a firearm and shot the two people, he said.

He also said that evidence indicates that the (other) female victim lives in a neighbor’s house across the street, he said. “We believe that she is a completely innocent bystander and was struck by an errant gunshot as the shooting occurred.”

“We’re extremely lucky that this is all that happened and that only one person is deceased on this call right now,” Johansson said.

He said he believes that suspect is a male in his 30s.

Johansson said he is holding off on announcing potential charges Thursday night because police still need to gather a lot of information on the event.

