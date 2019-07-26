Second of 2 shootings at Las Vegas apartment complex is deadly

One person died early Friday after the second of two shootings in less than six hours at a west Las Vegas apartment complex.

The fatal shooting happened at 10:26 p.m. Thursday at the Sundance Village Apartments, 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., between Rainbow and Jones boulevards, according to police call logs and the Clark County coroner’s office. The victim in the shooting was pronounced dead early on Friday.

Further details on the case were pending with the coroner’s office.

No other information was immediately available. Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said further details of the killing would be released later Friday.

About five hours prior to the deadly shooting, around 5:15 p.m., officers were flagged down by a person who had been shot multiple time at the complex, Metro Lt. Adrian Beas said at the time.

That victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

It was not clear Friday morning whether the shootings were related, or whether the second shooting may have been retaliatory.

The fatal shooting was the 80th homicide this year in Clark County and the 59th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The decedent will be identified by the coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

