Security guard accused of murder in Las Vegas motel shooting

The 29-year-old suspect is accused of fatally shooting the unidentified man, who police said may have been testing door handles in a motel parking lot on the 2200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Spencer Trevathan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Sahara Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A security guard arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting an unarmed man outside a motel has been identified.

Spencer Stefan Trevathan is accused of murder and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show.

Trevathan is a resident of the motel, and police said he was home for lunch when the shooting happened.

Security footage showed the guard and the man briefly shoving each other before the guard pulled out his handgun and fired once, police said. The guard then holstered his gun and called 911 while an employee from a nearby business attempted CPR on the man.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after his family has been notified of his death.

Trevathan’s 72-hour hearing is scheduled for Monday morning, jail records show.

