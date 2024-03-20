Shooting death investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death after the victim was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital.

(Getty Images)

North Las Vegas police were called just after 8 p.m. Monday about the man who was left at North Vista Hospital, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man as 26-year-old Las Vegas resident Gabriel Garcia.

It was determined that Garcia was shot on the 4700 block of East Owens Avenue, near Marion Drive, resulting in Metro taking over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.