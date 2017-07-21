Shooting in central Las Vegas leaves one dead

One person was shot dead after a dispute late Thursday in the area of South Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department respond to a shooting (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was fatally shot late Thursday in the central valley.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in the area of 211 Mission Laguna Lane, near South Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said. It happened after a dispute.

As of 11 p.m., the shooter was in custody. No other information was available.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

