Homicides

Shooting in central Las Vegas leaves one dead

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2017 - 11:03 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was fatally shot late Thursday in the central valley.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. in the area of 211 Mission Laguna Lane, near South Decatur Boulevard and Meadows Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said. It happened after a dispute.

As of 11 p.m., the shooter was in custody. No other information was available.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

