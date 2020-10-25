Shooting leaves man dead at northeast Las Vegas apartment complex

A dispute between neighbors may have played a role in a homicide Saturday night near northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called to 2900 block of Marlin Avenue, near near Interstate 95 and Eastern Avenue, after multiple reports that a man had been shot, according Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said officers found a man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to University Medical Center trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers believe the shooter is a woman in her 30s who also lives in the apartment complex, but the woman drove away before police arrived.

The woman left her two children behind when she drove off, and the children are now with Clark County Child Protective Services, Spencer said.

Spencer said the man and woman had an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a barking dog.

“There’s been an ongoing dispute between both parties that live at the complex,” Spencer said, citing that neighbors reported a barking dog has been the source of many fights.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.