Stabbing at east Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

One man is dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing inside an apartment at a complex, 960 N. Sloan Lane, near East Bonanza Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The man died at the scene.
Police were called about 1:30 a.m.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
960 N. Sloan Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada