Homicides

Stabbing at east Las Vegas apartment complex leaves 1 dead

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 3:03 am
 

One man is dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing inside an apartment at a complex, 960 N. Sloan Lane, near East Bonanza Road, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. The man died at the scene.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

