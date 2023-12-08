59°F
Homicides

Suspect, 20, arrested in north valley homicide case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 5:20 pm
 
Amari Warren (Metropolitan Police Department)
A suspect sought in a north valley homicide has been arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Amari Warren, 20, was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Tuesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Warren was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge a gun into occupied structure.

Homicide detectives were able to locate A damaged BMW involved in the shooting which led to the arrest.

The shooting occurred about 10:50 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue in the north end of the valley near West Grand Teton Drive and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

