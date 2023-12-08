Suspect, 20, arrested in north valley homicide case

The shooting occurred Oct. 20 in the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue in the north end of the valley near West Grand Teton Drive and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Amari Warren (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect sought in a north valley homicide has been arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Amari Warren, 20, was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on Tuesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Warren was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge a gun into occupied structure.

Homicide detectives were able to locate A damaged BMW involved in the shooting which led to the arrest.

