Suspect arrested in 2020 killing in central Las Vegas

A man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with murder in a 2020 slaying in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide around a Siegel Suites at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Detention Center records show Avondre Kelly, 24, was booked Monday on charges of murder, harboring or concealing a felony offender and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed early Tuesday that Kelly was arrested in the June 18, 2020, killing of Dariane Lincoln-Marshall, 26, on the 600 block of East Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

A second person, Ashley Nathasha Fuller, 29, is also charged in the case with harboring or aiding a felony offender.

Las Vegas police wrote in the pair’s arrest reports that a paramedic who was driving on Bonanza that day observed a man approach a sport utility vehicle at the Siegel Suites on Bonanza at 2:50 p.m. and shoot a person sitting in the front passenger seat.

The paramedic immediately called police. Police said Lincoln-Marshall was later dropped off at the Valley Hospital emergency room by Fuller, who was driving a Kia Sportage SUV. Lincoln-Marshall died at the hospital a short time later.

Los Angeles police ultimately found the Kia that Fuller was driving, police said. A chemical investigation determined the passenger seat had been bleached. Police alleged in the reports that Kelly and Fuller covered their clothes in gasoline before leaving an open container of gasoline in the car.

“(Detectives) believe the only reasonable explanation for the gasoline and gasoline soaked clothes in the abandon(ed) car is that Fuller and Kelly were attempting to set the car on fire to destroy the scene and were interrupted or had second thoughts,” police said.

Police did not immediately specify Tuesday what they believe links Kelly to the shooting.

Court records show Fuller’s case is still pending in Las Vegas Justice Court. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29 for “negotiations” in the case, according to online court records.

Kelly, meanwhile, was expected to appear in Las Justice Court Tuesday on an arrest warrant return hearing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.