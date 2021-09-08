Suspect arrested in 3 fatal Labor Day shootings in North Las Vegas

Tristan Tidwell, 35, is suspected of committing three deadly shootings within two hours late Monday, police said.

Tristan Tidwell (NLVPD)

A man has been arrested in connection with three deadly Labor Day shootings in North Las Vegas.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Tristan Tidwell, 35, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, one count of owning a gun as a prohibited person and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was formally charged Wednesday.

Officers responded at 7:38 p.m. to reports of a body on the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Lake Mead Boulevard. Cuevas said investigators later determined the man had died as the result of a shooting.

Officers were then called to the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive just before 8 p.m. and found another man with a gunshot wound, Cuevas said. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

An hour later, officers were called to the 3200 block of Mary Dee Avenue and found a man who had been shot and died at the scene.

Jail records show that Tidwell was being held Wednesday at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on $15,000 bail on one count of owning a gun as an ex-felon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Details on the murder charges were not immediately available in court records.

Anyone with information may contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

