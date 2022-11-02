Suspect arrested in east Las Vegas killing

Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, remains jailed in connection with the death of Sergio Calzada, 21, of North Las Vegas.

A man already jailed on grand larceny and other charges has been accused in a slaying this past month, police said Wednesday.

Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, remains behind bars in connection with the death of Sergio Calzada, 21, of North Las Vegas.

Calzada was shot while inside a vehicle on Oct. 20 on the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a man walked up to the vehicle and shot Calzada before running away.

Cruz-Gomez was arrested the next day in an unrelated case and charged with robbery, grand larceny of a firearm and a vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on that case on Tuesday.

It was unclear how detectives tied him to Calzada’s killing.

Cruz-Gomez was sentenced to probation in January after he was charged with assault and battery. He was ordered by the court to stay out of trouble until April and required to attend impulse control counseling.

