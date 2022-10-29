74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Suspect arrested in killing of homeless man in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2022 - 2:20 pm
Armando Padron (Metropolitan Police Department)
Armando Padron (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a homeless man.

Armando Padron, 37, was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges of attempted murder motivated by hatred and battery with use of a deadly weapon, police booking logs and court records show.

Police identified Padron as a suspect in a Wednesday homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard and he was rebooked on a charge of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police found a homeless man believed to be in his 50s or 60s stabbed to death behind a southeast Las Vegas business.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

Padron is due in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
2
As Teller recovers, it’s the Penn & Michael show at the Rio
As Teller recovers, it’s the Penn & Michael show at the Rio
3
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
4
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
5
Tropicana land owner exploring Strip purchase
Tropicana land owner exploring Strip purchase
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST