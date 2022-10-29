Suspect arrested in killing of homeless man in southeast Las Vegas

The man was found stabbed to death Wednesday behind a business in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

Armando Padron (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a homeless man.

Armando Padron, 37, was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges of attempted murder motivated by hatred and battery with use of a deadly weapon, police booking logs and court records show.

Police identified Padron as a suspect in a Wednesday homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard and he was rebooked on a charge of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police found a homeless man believed to be in his 50s or 60s stabbed to death behind a southeast Las Vegas business.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man.

Padron is due in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.