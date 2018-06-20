Suspect arrested in May fatal shooting in east Las Vegas

Darron G. Ford, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Michael Lamar Ragland on May 27 at Siegel Suites, 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Avenue. Ragland, 46, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night at Siegel Suites, 4823 Boulder Highway. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Tuesday took custody of a man in the shooting death of another man in the east valley late last month, records show.

Darron G. Ford, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Michael Lamar Ragland on May 27 at Siegel Suites, 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Avenue. Ragland, 46, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police tracked the number that called 911 to a woman’s Facebook account, according to Ford’s arrest warrant. During an interview with homicide detectives, the woman told them her ex-boyfriend shot Ragland. The woman and Ragland had been dating since March, according to the report.

Ford, Ragland and the woman were at a nearby casino earlier that day, she told investigators. Ford and the woman went back to the apartment, but Ragland stayed at the casino. When Ragland got home, he was upset to see Ford and the woman inside together, according to the report.

Ragland and Ford got into an argument in the parking lot and Ford drew his gun, but the woman intervened. Ford and the woman briefly left the apartment, but Ragland and the woman began to argue when she went back.

The woman called Ford and told him not to come back, according to the report. Then Ford knocked on the door.

After a confrontation, Ford shot Ragland in the chest before fleeing, the woman told police. Ragland was unarmed.

In text messages to the woman, Ford apologized for shooting Ragland and talked about turning himself in, according to the report.

Investigators believed Ford fled to Westmont, California, after the shooting. Details of his arrest were unavailable Wednesday.

Ford is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of murder.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.