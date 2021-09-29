80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Suspect arrested in slaying of man, 62, in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2021 - 12:41 pm
 
Shamar Medlock (Metropolitan Police Department)
Shamar Medlock (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting Saturday of a 62-year-old man in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said in a news release that Shamar Medlock, 21, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on a murder count.

Medlock was arrested in the shooting of Michael Carter on the 4700 block of Tara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, at 11:29 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the shooting scene, they found Carter lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe Carter was involved in a quarrel in the street before the shooting, during which “multiple rounds” were fired. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
2
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
Mike Agassi, father of Andre Agassi, dies in Las Vegas
3
Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes; Dispensary to take over property
Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes; Dispensary to take over property
4
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
Fertitta wedding featured music superstars, lavish floral displays, tight security
5
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST