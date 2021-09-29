Suspect arrested in slaying of man, 62, in central Las Vegas

Shamar Medlock, 21, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on a murder count arising from the fatal shooting late Saturday.

Shamar Medlock (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting Saturday of a 62-year-old man in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said in a news release that Shamar Medlock, 21, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on a murder count.

Medlock was arrested in the shooting of Michael Carter on the 4700 block of Tara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, at 11:29 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the shooting scene, they found Carter lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe Carter was involved in a quarrel in the street before the shooting, during which “multiple rounds” were fired. Further details were not immediately released.

