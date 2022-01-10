Suspect booked after woman slain in North Las Vegas apartment

Reginald Steven Rone, 43, was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count each of murder and illegal possession of a gun.

A suspect was arrested following a fatal shooting of a woman early Monday in a North Las Vegas apartment.

Reginald Steven Rone, 43, was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count each of murder and illegal possession of a gun, North Las Vegas police said in a news release.

First responders were summoned about 1:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Interstate 15, where they found a woman in an apartment dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Rone was arrested at the scene, said police, noting that the investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.

The woman, described as being in her 40s, will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

