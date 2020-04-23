Suspect dead, officer hurt in North Las Vegas police shooting

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas early Thursday morning, police said.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the 700 block of East Nelson Avenue just after 6 a.m. and encountered a suspect, police said.

Police later said the suspect had died and an officer was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.